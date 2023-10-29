Bucs Diski boys bounce back with Usuthu thrashing

Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways in the Diski Challenge following a dominant 3-0 victory over AmaZulu on Sunday afternoon.

Usuthu were cut open once again and conceded a third in added time as Mohau Nkota set-up Magadla to riffle in the net and cap off a fine day’s work.Kaizer Chiefs bounced back from a recent barren run and got a 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows to keep pace at the top of the DStv Diski Challenge on Saturday.

The Amakhosi remained on the front-foot and went ahead for the first time courtesy of a smartly taken finish by Siphesihle Tati, but Arrows levelled through Skhanyiso Ncwane. With no goals in the first half, the reigning champions got out of jail to bag the full complement of points as Shandre Campbell and Thabang Makhubo struck minutes from each other.Cape Town City were brought down to earth in the wake of last weekend’s fantastic display against SuperSport United and slumped to a 2-1 loss to TS Galaxy. headtopics.com

It was level pegging during the course of halftime before the men of Ashley Makhanya made matters count in their favour following the resumption and claimed victory.Mamelodi Sundowns opened up a three-point gap at the top of the DStv Diski Challenge table following a 2-0 victory over Royal AM on Sunday.

However, they have now managed to regain the summit after getting over the line against Thwihli Thwahla with the Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates hot on their heels.Sekhukhune United continued to remain unbeaten in the league this season following an entertaining 4-2 victory over Gqeberha-based Chippa United. headtopics.com

Chippa attempted a comeback after halftime, but the host weren’t having any of it and ended up with the points as Sihlali and Marks confirmed the comprehensive victory.Stellenbosch FC continued their inconsistent run of results this season after being held to a 1-1 draw against Moroka Swallows.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KickOffMagazine »

Chiefs & Pirates Bounce Back, Downs Cement Diski Top SpotChiefs & Pirates Bounce Back, Downs Cement Diski Top Spot Read more ⮕

LIVE: Chiefs Begin New Era, Bucs Host Confident PolokwaneDStv Premiership action is back this weekend, with some tasty fixtures on the card - stay tuned here for all the action. Read more ⮕

Pirates left to rue missed chances after Polokwane stalemateMaswanganyi believes Pirates could have done better against Polokwane, with Bucs having created plenty of goal-scoring opportunities. Read more ⮕

Chiefs & Pirates Bounce Back, Downs Cement Diski Top SpotChiefs & Pirates Bounce Back, Downs Cement Diski Top Spot Read more ⮕

Arsenal overtake Man City with 5-0 thrashingArsenal overtake Man City with 5-0 thrashing Read more ⮕

Pirates left to rue missed chances after Polokwane stalemateMaswanganyi believes Pirates could have done better against Polokwane, with Bucs having created plenty of goal-scoring opportunities. Read more ⮕