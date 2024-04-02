Broker compensates client after insurance claim is declined

A client who recently had a claim declined due to non-payment of premiums, was compensated by his broker after the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services ombud intervened. In this case, the client’s car was involved in an accident on 23 June 2022. The claim was registered on 27 June, and the broker said it was then notified “for the first time” by the insurer that two payments had been missed, resulting in the claim being declined.

It turned out that the client had switched bank accounts and on 19 May he sent the broker a WhatsApp message asking the broker to update his bank details with the insurer. There were other instructions in the same message, which the broker acted on. However, the broker said he “did not see” the message about the change of banking details

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Financial Crime Compliance Costs Increase for 98% of Financial Institutions in 2023Financial crime compliance costs increased for 98% of financial institutions in 2023, with the total cost of financial crime compliance in EMEA reaching $85-billion. Financial institutions are seeking ways to reduce costs while complying with regulations, with 35% identifying the escalation of financial crime regulations and regulatory expectations as the primary factor driving increases in compliance costs.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

From Financial Struggle to Financial Success – A Roadmap for Business LeadersSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

FSCA’s Consumer Advisory Panel starts workingThe Consumer Advisory Panel was established to provide independent advice and consumer-relevant perspectives to the work of the FSCA.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Munaf Mukadam - Financial AdvisorMunaf holds a BCom in Economics (Rhodes), BCom Honours in Financial Analysis and Portfolio Management (UCT) and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning (Stellenbosch). He is a Certified Financial Planner® professional and is a member of the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa (FPI).

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Uganda Removed from FATF Grey List, Kenya and Tanzania AddedSamuel Were Wandera, the executive director of Uganda's Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA), recently issued a notice on February 23, 2024, congratulating all Ugandans and the government upon Uganda's removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. Unfortunately, in a typical one steps forward, two steps back, Kenya and Tanzania were added to the financial grey list. Uganda's removal from the financial grey list will have wide and far-reaching implications especially on its economic growth.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

'End times' crypto evangelist fined R216m by financial watchdog'End times' crypto evangelist fined R216m by financial watchdog

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »