British Foreign Secretary Cameron Vows Military Support for Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Kyiv and pledged to maintain military support for Ukraine. He assured President Zelensky of continued moral, diplomatic, economic, and military support. Cameron's visit comes as Ukraine faces a drop in vital artillery ammunition supply from Western allies due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He emphasized the UK's commitment to Ukraine's security and stated that Russia cannot wait out the war.

