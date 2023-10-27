In a workshop packed with historic memorabilia, from rusty petrol pumps to vintage enamel signs, Carl Burge skillfully applied the finishing touches to the red British telephone box he was restoring.

Emblematic of the UK worldwide, these sturdy red pillars first rolled out in the 1920s have endured everything from vandalism to the country's famously wet weather over the ensuing decades. Some are even rented out by small businesses, like the tiramisu shop called"Walkmisu" in central London.

"I think it was a really cool idea to use something really English traditional with something very Italian," Benedettini told AFP.The 29-year-old, who rents the boxes from a private owner, said they were his first business before also opening a cafe nearby. headtopics.com

Burge said that restoring a telephone box takes an average of six weeks, starting with the"painstaking" process of stripping it down to the"bare bones".Source: AFP The next step is applying body filler and sanding out any imperfections in a laborious process that is done by hand and which can take several days to complete.

He spotted his first phone box while driving past a property that was going on sale. He bought it off the owners, restored it and kept it in his front garden.Burge turned his passion for collecting British memorabilia into a full-time business called 'Remember When UK'. Photo: Daniel LEAL / AFPOne turned into many, and now Burge is working on restoring several telephone boxes at a time. headtopics.com

