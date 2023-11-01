Bridging the Gap: The Vital Role of Skilled Brokers in Cyber Insurance

Cybercrime has become one of the biggest risks to business continuity in South Africa yet many businesses are operating without the necessary cyber insurance policies in place, exposing themselves and their clients to significant financial and reputational losses. The reason why some businesses opt not to add cyber insurance cover to their portfolios might however come as a surprise to many.

Obtaining cyber insurance can be a tedious and complex procedure for businesses, as it entails submission of a substantial volume of documentation necessary for insurers to assess and underwrite the associated risks.

“As a broker, in our experience, cyber cover is not the easiest cover to obtain for clients. Whilst we acknowledge and respect that insurers need to accurately underwrite risks, we also believe they should assist businesses in making this cover attainable,” says Hermanus van der Linde, the CEO of IntegriSure Brokers.

The type of insurance a company needs depends on the risk exposures relative to that particular business. The specifics of what is and is not covered by a policy will largely depend on the insurance provider, but across the board underwriters will review a company’s security protocols.

“Another trend that we have identified is that some businesses confuse cyber security and cyber insurance,” says van der Linde. Cyber security refers to the proactive technologies, processes and practices aimed at protecting a company’s network, encompassing tools such as firewalls, antispyware software and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

