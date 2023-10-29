Brenda van Zijl - Financial Advisor

She enjoys getting to know her clients and understanding their needs. This knowledge enables her to advise and guide them through the financial decisions in their lives. Brenda is a registered tax practitioner and holds a B.Com. (Hons). in Accounting from the University of Pretoria and a diploma in Financial Planning from the University of the Free State. One of Brenda’s core beliefs is to expand her horizons through her learning and development.

We feel that financial coaching is integral to successful life planning. It is very important for us to educate our clients regarding both financial and non-financial issues that they encounter on their life’s journey. We are equipped with the experience and resources to partner with clients through the various stages of their lives. One of our central partnerships is with Fundhouse, a discretionary fund management company, based in Cape Town and London.

