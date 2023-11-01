BREAKING: R350 SRD grant extended for another year

Godongwana said the implications of these adjustments will be partially offset by departments implementing the cost containment guidelines issued by the National Treasury. Furthermore, Godongwana said government has made a strategic decision to allocate funds to sectors that are personnel heavy such as Health, Education and Police Services.

“Additional funding of R24 billion this year and R74 billion over the medium term will be used to fund the 2023/24 wage increase and the associated carry-through costs in these sectors. “R34 billion is allocated to extend the Copvid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant by another year. Over the medium term, a provisional alocation is retained while a comprehensive review of the entire social grant system is finalised,” he said.Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the mid-term budget policy statement. Image: Twitter/@GovernmentZA.

When he delivered his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in 2022 Godongwana said discussions about the R350 SRD grant’s replacement are still underway. Godongwana said the future of the grant and its replacement would require “very difficult” trade-offs and financing decisions.

