'Brazilian Warren Buffett' rises from poverty to stock stardom

At 84 years old, Barsi could easily stay on a private island counting his fortune -- estimated at four billion reais ($800 million) by Forbes magazine. Instead, he still goes to work every day, both out of"addiction" and because"I can't let the wheel stop turning," the white-haired octogenarian tells AFP at his offices in central Sao Paulo.

"If the wheel stops, I go back to being who I was," says Barsi, one of the biggest individual investors on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, the largest in Latin America.His father died when he was one, leaving him and his mother to fend for themselves as best they could, living in shared low-income housing in the working-class neighborhood of Bras.

"Going back there was a constant reminder I desperately needed to improve my life," he wrote in his autobiography, published last year.and work as an office boy -- all while keeping up his studies, finally earning degrees in law plus economics and accounting.

The investment philosophy he developed has fueled the comparisons between him and Buffett, the 93-year-old US magnate famed for his frugality and eagle-eyed investing."Nobody gets rich overnight," he says, contrasting himself with other investors on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.He is equally dismissive of trends such as crypto-currency -- a"fantasy," he says.

Barsi's method is to buy large amounts of shares when prices are low, favoring"perennial" sectors, such as energy, banking and paper products.Barsi, who calls himself a"mini-owner" of the companies he invests in, says stocks should guarantee a monthly payout.Barsi's methods have largely withstood Brazil's various busts over the years.

