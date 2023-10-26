Brazil scientists developing new ‘vaccine’ for cocaine addiction

Scientists in Brazil develop a groundbreaking vaccine named 'Calixcoca' to combat cocaine and crack addiction.Scientists in Brazil, the world’s second-biggest consumer of cocaine, have announced the development of an innovative new treatment for addiction to the drug and its powerful derivative crack: a vaccine.

Dubbed “Calixcoca,” the test vaccine, which has shown promising results in trials on animals, triggers an immune response that blocks cocaine and crack from reaching the brain, which researchers hope will help users break the cycle of addiction.If the treatment gets regulatory approval, it would be the first time cocaine addiction is treated using a vaccine, said psychiatrist Frederico Garcia, coordinator of the team that developed the treatment at the Federal University of Minas Gerais.

The project won top prize last week — 500 000 euros ($530 000) — at the Euro Health Innovation awards for Latin American medicine, sponsored by pharmaceutical firm Eurofarma.The vaccine works by triggering patients’ immune systems to produce antibodies that bind to cocaine molecules in the bloodstream, making them too large to pass into the brain’s mesolimbic system, or “reward center,” where the drug normally stimulates high levels of pleasure-inducing dopamine. headtopics.com

Similar studies have been carried out in the United States — the world’s top cocaine consumer, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. But they stalled when clinical trials did not demonstrate sufficient results, among other reasons, Garcia says.

Calixcoca has so far proven effective in testing on animals, producing significant levels of antibodies against cocaine and few side effects. It also protected rat fetuses against cocaine, researchers found, suggesting it could be used in humans to protect the unborn babies of pregnant addicts.“There’s no specific registered treatment for cocaine and crack addiction. We currently use a combination of psychological counseling, social assistance and rehabilitation, when necessary,” he says. headtopics.com

