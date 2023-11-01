Brannas and coke? Pics of ‘drunk’ Pollard, Le Roux go viral

The squad returned home from France on Tuesday, 31 October, and will kick off their week-long tour across the country.After being on a strict diet and training programme for the last few months, the Springboks are finally letting their hair down. In one pic posted by Damian De Allende, flyhalf Handre Pollard is seen shirtless, with his Rugby World Cup medal in his mouth.

While he is known for his cool and calm demeanour, many were amused by seeing him clearly worse for wear.“Polly is definitely on his 10th double Klippies”, commented one follower. Another added, “You just know they haven’t been sober since Saturday night.”Meanwhile, Eben Etzebeth has shed light on how his funky new hairstyle came to pass.

According to the lock, the haircut was following a bet to fellow Springbok RG Snyman. And like Handre Pollard and Willie le Ruux, there was plenty of booze involved. He said in a media conference at OR Tambo after returning to SA: “I said , if we win the World Cup, I’ll cut my hair the same as yours.

“After the win in the final, it was about half past four in the morning, and the last time I drank water was in the game. He reminded me of my bet and obviously I wanted to be a man of my word. and I mean, I’ll do anything.He added: “I’ve gotten a few compliments, probably from all my friends. My wife also said it’s not too bad. So as long as she’s happy, I’m happy”.

