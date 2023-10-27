‘Botched’ investigation into whistleblower’s murder sparks scrutiny

A new team of Hawks investigators taking over the case of murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran has unexpectedly raised concerns about a ‘botched’ initial inquiry.

Jack Bloom, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Shadow Health MEC, has cast a spotlight on the new team’s activities, according toAs per a report, the investigators are actively seeking data from three cell phones owned by taxi boss Khanyisani Mpungose. He was named a mastermind by the six recently convicted for Deokaran’s tragic murder.Mpungose, who was initially interrogated and then set free, faced a terrible end a few months later in a taxi dispute.

What’s crucial, as Bloom emphasised, is that the police didn’t retrieve information from Mpungose’s cellphones while he was in custody.The six convicted men, as part of a plea bargain agreement, revealed that Mpungose and an unknown person shot 11 times at Deokaran’s car.Another troubling aspect of the investigation was the neglect to analyse Babita Deokaran’s cellphone and laptop. headtopics.com

“When the Gauteng Department of Community Safety faced inquiries in the Gauteng Legislature, they sidestepped these concerns, invoking the ‘sensitive nature of the matter’ and a perceived ‘serious threat’ to the investigator.”SHOT AND KILLED AFTER SHE BLEW THE WHISLTE ON ALLEGED FRAUDThe 53-year-old Deokaran was shot and killed on 23 August 2021 after she blew the whistle on alleged fraud and corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

She was shot multiple times in the upper body. The official, who had just dropped her child off at school before the shooting, later died in the hospital in the afternoon.Daily Love Horoscope: Here’s what love has for you today – 27 October 2023 headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Nigeria: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Application to Tender Fresh Evidence Against TinubuThe Supreme Court dismissed Atiku's application to tender fresh evidence on the grounds that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain such evidence that was not tendered before the lower court. Read more ⮕

- Fresh Issues Over Olukoyede's ConfirmationIn this report, Vanguard's Law & Human Rights captures the gist of the arguments for and against the appointment of Olukoyede as the chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the implication of Senate's confirmation of his appointment at a time the judiciary was already seized of the case facts. Read more ⮕

Amcu signs fresh petition for recognition at Springs mineThe trade union has accused mine management and rivals, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) of refusing them organising rights. Read more ⮕

EU intensifies its Fresh Fruit Gift Campaign in DubaiThe exclusive B2B event, hosted within the European program 'EU Fresh Fruit Gift,' dazzled Dubai on October 10, 2023, at the International Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Confirms Fresh List of Sanwo-Olu's NomineesThe Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday approved a list of nominees for the State Executive Council (SEC) and some agencies and parastatals. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: England opens a fresh case against Bongi Mbonambi [Statement]England released an official statement saying that Springboks Bongi Mbonambi once verbally abused Tom Curry in 2022. Read more ⮕