Boris Johnson asked if hairdryer could fight Covid-19: ex-aide

Johnson shared a YouTube video showing the dryer's potential with top scientific advisors, according to ex-aide Dominic Cummings. Cummings criticises Johnson's handling of the crisis, citing Johnson's distractions and unproven Covid-19 remedies, as the UK faced a high death toll.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson asked the UK government's top scientific advisors early in the pandemic if a"special hairdryer" could be used against Covid-19, it emerged on Wednesday. As the virus began to spread worldwide in March 2020, Johnson shared with officials a YouTube video of the dryer being used"to kill Covid-19", according to his former top aide Dominic Cummings.

The ex-British leader wanted Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, and Patrick Vallance, its chief scientific advisor, to give their opinions about it, Cummings claimed in a statement submitted to a public inquiry into Covid-19.

It is examining the UK government's performance dealing with the virus, which led to nearly 130 000 fatalities being recorded in Britain by mid-July 2021.Cummings, who quit Johnson's government in late 2020 after falling out with him, has used his 115-page witness statement and in-person testimony to assail his former boss's handling of the crisis.

Johnson was ousted last year by Conservative MPs after a string of scandals, including the so-called"Partygate" controversy around lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.Cummings has also faced criticism, in particular for abusive language revealed in text messages from the time and his part in a"toxic" culture atop the UK government.

