Bongi Mbonambi: Five facts about the talented Springbok hooker

Over the last week or so, South Africans have been buzzing over Springbok Bongi Mbonambi who was accused of using a racial slur by England player Tom Curry. On Wednesday this week, World Rugby noted that there is “insufficient evidence” to charge Mbonambi who will now be playing alongside his team in the final this Saturday.His parents reportedly worked as civil servants — his dad a police officer and his mother a nurse.

While both his parents had decent jobs, Mbonambi had a modest upbringing and has even shared photos of the dirty river he used to swim in as a child on Instagram.He played in six of the Springboks’ seven Rugby World Cup matches, and continues to cement his place in international rugby.

While Mbonambi has proved his greatness through and through, his character came into question when he was accused of racially abusing England’s Tom Curry after their quarterfinal match on Saturday 21 October. headtopics.com

He vehemently denied these claims and has since been cleared to play in the upcoming finals during which the Springboks take on New Zealand’s All Blacks. Meanwhile, England head coach Steve Borthwick has slammed World Rugby and says the organisation did not allow “the victim’s voice to be heard”.

