Boksburg Rugby Club reflects on positive season

In his report, Van der Linden said the club started to plan for the 2023 season as early as last November with a bosberaad involving all newly appointed coaches and management.“After screening and interviewing, BRC appointed the new coaching team for the 2023 season and beyond. I say ‘beyond’ because we have a three-year plan introduced to us by the new coaching team on the bosberaad.

“What a remarkable session we had with a focus on teamwork, development and alignment. I thank everyone who attended and contributed toward that work session and the first team coaches leading the initiative.”Van der Linden said they played three competitive warm-up games before the 2023 season league started.“On that same day, our U21s played against a barbarian team fielded by Nigel as a memorial towards their late coach, Hansie van Wyk.

“Furthermore, beating our neighbours with a loaded team (Lions-Valke) stood out as a remarkable achievement, and we beat them twice in 2023.Van der Linden highlighted the club for Jordan Jordaan and Tshepo Ledwaba’s selection to the U19 Valke team.Players Spice Lemotlo and Henco Storm got contracts to play overseas (France and the USA).

Another proud moment for the club was when the second team made it to the finals of the Valke Peregrine League and beat Vereeniging in their backyard.Van der Linden said the club’s financial situation is unchanged compared to the previous year. The club suffered a loss of R3 079.15.“The club was also charged with an extremely high electricity bill.”“We’re managing Owl’s Landing. I don’t think we are using the space to its full potential.

