Boksburg librarian cadets join the battle against breast cancer

As we are about to wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a group of cadets at the Boksburg Library held a successful breast cancer awareness event.

This is to ensure that no person, particularly women, should be left in the dark about breast cancer. The educational event, held at the library’s auditorium on October 24, was attended by at least 60 people, who through the demonstrations and given lectures learned about the ins and outs of the disease, including detecting it, signs, symptoms, risk factors, preventative measures and more.

Experts from the local public clinic and Hospice East Rand were also brought on board to share valuable information on dealing with the disease. The incidence of breast cancer among South African women is increasing, and it is identified as one of the most common cancers among women in South Africa, according to the South African Government online publication, www.gov.za.Many public and private organisations across the country have been involved in a whole host of activities to help educate more people about the risks and signs of the disease of the breasts. headtopics.com

