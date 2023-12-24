Boksburg Gas Tanker Blast Anniversary Marred by Unanswered Questions

More questions than answers remain a year after a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg, killing 41 people and injuring as many. While the cause of the incident is not in dispute, the circumstances that surround it continues to mire the tragedy in a measure of controversy. Investigative outcomes to the incident seem non-existent and somewhat opaque.





TheCitizen_News » / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.