Boksburg Advertiser was at the heroes welcome for our Bokke

Not only was it team captain Siya Kolisi’s second time lifting the William Webb Ellis Cup, but the Springboks are also the first team to have won the cup four times. It was chaos by the time the Springboks landed and there was barely space to walk. However, the team still showed love to the fans.Shaniqua Steenkamp from Boksburg managed to get a photo with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe.

The captain added they hoped the team inspired people from all walks of life to strive for their dreams and to realise that anything is possible.“On behalf of the team, we’d like to thank the people of South Africa. It was a tough 20 weeks, but there were four years of planning behind that.

Kolisi pointed out: “The coaching staff knew how to align us as a group. This trophy was for the people experiencing tough circumstances, those in Zwide, Goodwood and Malmesbury, and all other communities and townships, but also for those who want to make something of their lives.“As a team want to be a reference point for our people, to show them how we can do it, and hopefully they’ll glean hope from this team.

“The team’s performances on and off the field was an expression of former President Nelson Mandela’s saying that ‘sport has the power to change the world, sport can create hope where once there was only despair’,” said Kodwa.

Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union (SARU), also praised the thousands of supporters who awaited the team from the early hours of the morning.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BOKSBURGNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOKSBURGNEWS: Ambulances left to gather dustBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Progress being made to repair bridge destroyed in gas tanker explosionBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Many treats in store at Portuguese festivalBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: SANBS goes digitalBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Concordia is agter jou bloed aanBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: BAC’s Meyer walks his way to victory at inter-provincialsBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »