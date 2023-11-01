Boks’ World Cup victory: Ramaphosa’s public holiday gets thumbs-down from economists

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise that he’d declare a public holiday should the national rugby team win the World Cup. “The loss to production for the economy would be between R10 to R20 billion per day,” he said, adding that SA’s economy was already struggling.“Where are we going to draw the line? If someone wins a gold medal in the Olympics, are we going to declare another holiday?” Roodt asked.The economist also said that employers and employees could decide among themselves whether to take time off to celebrate the Springboks’ victory.

“Small businesses and liquor outlets will probably gain from this, but in total the economy will be the bigger loser,” Roodt concluded. “Public holidays are disruptive to the economy because most businesses, including banks and all public sector services, don’t operate on a public holiday,” Dumisa said.

He explained that most workers typically start their Christmas vacation on the newly declared “holiday”, since 16 December is already a public holiday.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: WATCH: Boks in fine voice as they prepare to return home from World CupThe world champion Springboks were in jovial mood on Monday afternoon when they prepared for their trip back to South Africa.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Boks World Cup victory: A beacon of hope amid economic woesThe Springboks' World Cup win temporarily lifts South Africa's spirits, yet economic concerns loom large in this insightful piece.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

NEWS24: Ramaphosa compares adversity Boks faced in retaining World Cup to SA's economic challengesWATCH | Ramaphosa compares adversity Boks faced in retaining World Cup to SA's economic challenges

Source: News24 | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Boks awards snub: Is winning Six Nations bigger than World Cup?It is hard to think that there isn’t an agenda against the Springboks by World Rugby, after they were once again snubbed.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Siya Kolisi leads Boks arrival with World Cup trophy in hand [watch]Siya Kolisi arrived with a roar as he led the Springboks back home. The Boks landed at OR Tambo airport on Tuesday morning.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Boks’ biggest fans sing and dance as they welcome home World Cup winnersThe World Cup-winning Springbok rugby team returned home from France to a hero's welcome on Tuesday morning.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »