Boks’ World Cup victory: Ramaphosa’s public holiday gets thumbs-down from economists

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise that he’d declare a public holiday should the national rugby team win the World Cup. “The loss to production for the economy would be between R10 to R20 billion per day,” he said, adding that SA’s economy was already struggling.“Where are we going to draw the line? If someone wins a gold medal in the Olympics, are we going to declare another holiday?” Roodt asked.The economist also said that employers and employees could decide among themselves whether to take time off to celebrate the Springboks’ victory.
“Small businesses and liquor outlets will probably gain from this, but in total the economy will be the bigger loser,” Roodt concluded. “Public holidays are disruptive to the economy because most businesses, including banks and all public sector services, don’t operate on a public holiday,” Dumisa said.
He explained that most workers typically start their Christmas vacation on the newly declared “holiday”, since 16 December is already a public holiday.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »