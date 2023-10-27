Boks v All Blacks: The A to Z of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final

From referee Wayne Barnes to Bok No 10 Handre Pollard to the All Blacks' Damian McKenzie.takes a look at everything you need to know about the big match at the Stade de France, from A to Z.The All Blacks No 8 is their key man up front, a powerful ball-carrier, but also a strong defender and menace at the breakdowns.The eight men on the Boks’ replacements bench hold the key to the result; if the seven forward replacements do their job, the Boks will win.

Let’s hope there are no silly TMO interventions or bizarre decisions by the officials and that the game ends after 80 minutes with no controversies or incidents.The Bok prop has been a revelation, playing a big part in the Boks beating France and England due to his powerful scrumming, and he’ll again play his part in the final.

