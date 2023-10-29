Boks to take Webb Ellis countrywide

The Springboks will arrive back in South Africa on Tuesday and embark on a four-day World Cup trophy tour from Thursday, SA Rugby has confirmed.

The Boks will attend the gala World Rugby Awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday night before leaving France for South Africa on Monday morning.The team and management will arrive back in South Africa on Tuesday (10.55am) at OR Tambo International Airport and will commence the tour 48 hours later.

The tour will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto – concluding at FNB Stadium – on Thursday, 2 November, and take in Cape Town (Friday, 3 November) and Durban (Saturday, 4 November) before concluding in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday, 5 November.According to an SA Rugby statement, the locations have been selected for population size in the first three instances and because of the Eastern Cape’s rugby significance in the fourth. headtopics.com

