‘Boks mustn’t allow All Blacks to set tempo of game,’ says Swys de Bruin

"The Boks must look to pin them down in their territory and look to maul them as often as possible … that’s the one thing the All Blacks don’t like."

The Springboks must back their kicking and mauling game to unsettle the All Blacks, says Swys de Bruin. Picture: Steve Haag / Gallo Images

The Springboks have been a reactive side in the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup in France, but will need to do a 180 degrees turn and set the tone from the start in the final against the All Blacks at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday if they want to give themselves a good shot at the title.

“This is also something that worked really well for the Boks in that 35-7 win at Twickenham before the World Cup … the Boks dominated the lineouts and their maul worked well that day. “Also, the Boks have to take away the All Blacks’ skill-set, stop them from running at the Boks and getting momentum and rhythm in their game.”The Boks were troubled by England’s tactical kicking in their semi-final clash in Paris last weekend, something De Bruin believes the All Blacks might try and use against Siya Kolisi and Co this weekend as well, but in a different form. headtopics.com

“New Zealand will have a very good look at what happened in that game (against England), but that’s not anywhere near their style,” said the former Lions coach of the All Blacks.“Instead of giving box kicks, they would rather look for kicking space where the ball finds grass, or chip and chase, and the Boks need to be aware of that tactic,” he said.

