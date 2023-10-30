Boks much more than just a rugby team

Such was the case at Ellis Park in 1995, in Paris in 2007, in Yokohama four years ago and again on Saturday at the Stade France where the Springboks, led by inspirational captain Siya Kolisi, completed the most treacherous World Cup quest in the annals of Bok rugby, beating the old foe to clinch an unprecedented fourth Rugby World Cup title.

The magnitude of this triumph cannot be overstated. Viewed through the lens of context, it is nothing short of mind-blowing. The Springboks’ path to glory was paved with challenges and tests of character that would have melted weaker minds. They faced four of the top-ranked nations in the world, all sharing the rarefied air alongside South Africa at the tournament’s outset.

Their journey began with a convincing victory against Scotland, a testament to their resolve and skill. But the heart of this story lies in how they rebounded from adversity – the loss to Ireland in the pool stages would have shaken the confidence of lesser men, but not the Springboks. headtopics.com

It was in the knockout stages that their mental fortitude truly shone through as each of their playoff victories was decided by a single, solitary point. The narrowest of margins on the scoreboard may as well have been an eternal abyss such was the gulf in the Springboks unwavering belief that they could overcome any obstacle, no matter how big the opponent or how little the time remaining on the clock.

They ruled a line under the loss against Ireland and rallied, drawing strength from their common purpose to defeat tournament hosts France 29-28 in a pulsating quarter-final clash. Six days later, the Bok warriors dusted off their helmets and buckled their dented breastplates to face an England team that, in reaching the final four, had already placed them on the high ground, in terms of pre-tournament expectation. The eventual bronze medallists were up for it but went down 16-15 in a nail-biter. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARugbymag »

When the Boks win, the numbers surge on Spotify’s Rugby playlistAccording to Spotify the playlist has seen more males, at 68%, leaning towards it than females Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Numbers Behind BoksThe Springboks and All Blacks will fight for a record fourth Rugby World Cup title at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday evening. Read more ⮕

Banyana sing Boks’ praises ahead of SA’s brutal Rugby World Cup battle against New ZealandAt their training base in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, the team took time to laud the Springboks ahead of their World Cup final encounter against New Zealand. Read more ⮕

Boks expect 'grind' against All Black rivals in World Cup finalBoks expect 'grind' against All Black rivals in World Cup final Read more ⮕

Boks and All Blacks clash promises fitting end to World Cup in FranceBoks and All Blacks clash promises fitting end to World Cup in France Read more ⮕

Mr D apologises for 'premature' email offering promo for Boks RWC lossOne delivery service, however, had some of its users questioning whether it's somehow managed to master the art of fast-forwarding time (hopefully not) when they looked in their inboxes this morning and found a promotional email from Mr D's bot, Megan, offering a consolation promotion to mend our broken hearts. Read more ⮕