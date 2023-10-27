Boks expect 'grind' against All Black rivals in World Cup final

PARIS - Defending champions South Africa expect Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against "greatest foes" New Zealand to be a "grind" as both teams eye what would be a record fourth tournament title.
But that was not to be. Wales joined France and Ireland for an early shower after falling to Argentina - who went down to New Zealand in the semifinals - and England lost to the Boks in their last-four clash.
"World Cup finals are not necessarily the most spectacular affairs," said South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber, who will take over at Irish province Leinster after the tournament in France. "It's probably the biggest occasion that we will ever be part of and probably the biggest rugby game there has ever been. headtopics.com
All Blacks coach Ian Foster, whose team went down 27-13 to hosts France in the opening game of the tournament in early September, added that the final featured "two teams who have been old foes for a long time".
Nienaber recalled Faf de Klerk and sharp-shooting Handre Pollard, who kicked 22 points to help South Africa to a thumping 32-12 victory over England in Japan for World Cup glory four years ago, to the starting XV. headtopics.com
Hooker Bongi Mbonambi also starts, having been cleared by World Rugby of having used a racial slur against England's Tom Curry in last weekend's semifinal, much to the ire of the English federation.Nienaber also plumped for seven forwards among the replacements, with just veteran full-back Willie Le Roux representing the backs.
"The 23 we selected for a reason and the reason is we think they can deliver and win us a back-to-back World Cup," said Nienaber, who also employed the same bench split in a record 35-7 victory over the All Blacks in a pre-tournament war-up. headtopics.com