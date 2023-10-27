Boks' 7/1 move harnesses 'best possible 23' to counter All Blacks, says Stick

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the decision to opt for a seven-one bench split was informed by their need to pick their best possible team for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final.

PARIS. – Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said that deciding on the outrageous seven-one bench split for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand was informed by needing to pick their best available 23 to suit their strengths.

Along with a clutch of fans, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and acting South African ambassador to France Nthabiseng Makuwa were in attendance at the ground, singing for the Springboks and warmly greeting the players on a cold, but clear morning. headtopics.com

"We’ve done it before and it worked, and, in the Ireland game, we performed well, but we didn’t convert our chances.The seven-one split will see players like Cheslin Kolbe, Damian Willemse and Kwagga Smith having to fully utilise their utility skills.

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Sam Whitelock, 20 Dalton Papali'i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown

