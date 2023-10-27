More than 40 rabbits at the Bunny Park in Rynfield have succumbed to the highly contagious Rabbit Haemorrhagic Viral Disease (RHVD).

Our sister publication, the Benoni City Times, found out from the ward councillor and a local animal activist about the deaths.Ward 27 Clr Lornette Joseph said on Friday that she had received information that the metro’s teams are attempting to trap rabbits at Bokkie Park for vaccines to be administered.

“The bunnies are still in good condition and we are keeping a close eye on them. At the moment, we are not vaccinating the bunnies as we are afraid it may make them sick. I will report it immediately should I notice even one bunny is not well,” he said.The Benoni City Times reported on October 20 that the first case of the virus was recorded in Morehill. headtopics.com

On October 23, Dlamini acknowledged receipt of a second request from Benoni City Times for comment regarding the welfare of the parks’ animals as well as what preventative measures have been put in place to safeguard the colonies but no response was forthcoming.

“I am saddened by the loss of innocent animal lives,” said Joseph. “I believe that if the metro had acted swiftly by closing the park and ensured that all the rabbits were vaccinated this could have been prevented.” headtopics.com

“Under the guidance of officials from the Parks and Environment Department the remains of the animals were removed from the enclosure and disposed of following stringent protocols,” she said.“The outbreak was reported to the state veterinarian, the local veterinarian who provides medical assistance to the park, the Department of Agriculture and the SPCA.

