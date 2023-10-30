Bok videos: Players sing to Rassie, Bongi reminds ‘ons is die kant’

For the Bok team, and their legion of fans, there were scenes of celebration that went to a whole new level on Saturday night after South Africa became the first nation to reach four World Cup victories.

Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, the Player of the Match for his massive defensive shift in Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup Final in Paris, summed up the feeling of the entire national squad after an epic match in which South Africa edged New Zealand by one point to claim the Webb Ellis Cup for a record fourth time.“I know when we go back home it will be a warm welcome for us. I want to thank everyone for supporting us.

“It is an honour and privilege to play for this team. The last three games have been quite tough. We played each one as a final and each one was by one point. We are quite happy with the win.”Du Toit said the Boks have come to accept drama: “We have had drama for the last few years. It helped us a lot as a team to get through the drama and cope with it and it shows the resilience of the team and the whole of South Africa. headtopics.com

Bok centre Damian de Allende, whose 12 tackles were more than any of the New Zealanders, described the winning feeling as “incredible”. “I don’t think it has sunk in yet – was a tough old test match,” said De Allende. “These past three games have been quite tough mentally for us, emotionally as well, physically too. One point each game but we got through it. The All Blacks were incredible tonight. I think the result is incredible.”

