The Witness quickly established that supplies were dwindling in the city, and where there were T-shirts available, the prices had skyrocketed.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will be chasing even more history at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images If you were holding out for the finals and left getting your “Amabhokobhoko” T-shirt for the last minute, you may have missed your chance.Longstanding local sports store Poobie Naidoo’s had no shirts in stock, with owner Poobie Naidoo saying they had been experiencing difficulties with the suppliers delivering, due to the demand of the online market.

The veteran ultra-athlete and businessman Naidoo also warned sport lovers not to fall prey to buying overpriced T-shirts, which often turn out to be fake.However, this week, the Amabhokobhoko T-shirts have been selling for up to R450.Total Sports in Church Street still had stock on Thursday, but was experiencing a steady stream of sales, at R900 a T-shirt. headtopics.com

Total Sports store manager Streeni Govender yesterday said their stock was “fast running low” because of the huge demand, especially from the local primary schools celebrating the Bokke Friday theme.We still have some in our stock, but not of the players’ jerseys; only the supporters’ shirts. People are buying them every day. We are now running low.

Springbok supporters can enjoy the final live on the big screens across the city on Saturday, including at the KZN Botanical Garden, the Woodburn Stadium, Collegians, Eddels Sports Club and Anderson Road in Merrivale. headtopics.com

