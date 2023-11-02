Bok speedster starts for Sharks at The Stoop

Sharks head coach John Plumtree has made four changes in total, handing Dylan Richardson his first start of the season, swapping the No 2 jersey with Kerron van Vuuren, who he come on to replace against Leinster.
Coenie Oosthuizen returns after starting in week one, taking over from Hanro Jacobs at tighthead prop, while Sikhumbuzo Notshe comes in at No 8, with Phepsi Buthelezi shifting to the flank in place of the injured Vincent Tshituka.
Plumtree has made no secret of the fact that he wants his winless charges to play an attacking brand of rugby, and will be looking for further evolution of the Sharks’ playing style in the first URC fixture to take place in the English capital.
Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 George Cronje, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Murray Koster.
