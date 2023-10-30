Bok rugby fans, here are all the details of the countrywide trophy tour

South African players Willie le Roux and Damian Willemse show off the Webb Ellis Cup. Picture: EPA-EFE/Teresa Suarez

The Springbok rugby team will embark on a four-day trophy tour to major regional centres from Thursday, SA Rugby announced on Sunday, following their Rugby World Cup win in Paris on Saturday. The team will attend the gala World Rugby awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday night before leaving France for South Africa on Monday morning.at the Stade de France on Saturday to win their fourth World Cup title. It was also a back-to-back win after their triumph in Japan in 2019, joining the All Blacks (2011 and 2015) as the only back-to-back champions.

The locations have been selected for population size in the first three instances and because of the Eastern Cape’s rugby significance in the fourth, said SA Rugby. Satellite tours to Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and other centres will be scheduled for 2024. Such tours following the 2019 victory had to be abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. headtopics.com

The route for each tour has been prepared in consultation with the respective local authorities and the South African Police Service.‘Go to work on Monday’: Presidency urges SA to wait for Ramaphosa’s address amid public holiday claims

