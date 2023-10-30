Bok hero Handre Pollard on his 13/13 kicks at goal at World Cup: ‘It’s pretty simple’

The Bok flyhalf didn't miss a kick at goal in the four matches he was involved in during the tournament in France.

Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard lines up a penalty during the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand. Picture: Franco Arland/Getty ImagesThe flyhalf converted all four penalties for 12 points in the opening stanza of Saturday’s final against New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris, enough to get theThe 29-year-old, who played in his third World Cup in France, also kicked 22 points for the Boks in their 32-12 win against England in the final in Yokohama, Japan four years ago.

Pollard initially missed out on the 33-man Boks squad for this year’s tournament because of injury but was roped in as a replacement for hooker Malcolm Marx, who got injured early in the tournament in France.in the knockout stages of big tournaments where the margins are small and with the Boks winning all three of their knockout games by one-point margins, it shows how crucial a reliable goal-kicker is. headtopics.com

Pollard did not miss a kick in the matches he played in France slotting all 13 of his shots at goal, two of them last-gasp penalties to clinch the wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals against France and England respectively.

Against Tonga he knocked over four out of four, against France two out of two. against England three out of three and in the final against New Zealand four out of four. “When you are actually out on the field it is pretty normal, it’s just rugby, man,” Pollard told the media after Saturday’s 12-11 win against the All Blacks. headtopics.com

