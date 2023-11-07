Bojan Krkic Advises Young Players Not to Compare Themselves to Messi and Ronaldo

Former Barcelona star Bojan Krkic advises young players not to measure their success against Messi and Ronaldo, stating that they cannot be role models due to their extraordinary nature. In a documentary, Bojan shares his experience as a young player at Barcelona and emphasizes the importance of giving a positive message.

