Bogus TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani caught with ARVs at Joburg hospital

'Doctor' Matthew Lani was allegedly caught in scrubs, carrying a stethoscope and antiretroviral drugs while trying to sneak into a hospital in Johannesburg.Bogus TikTok"doctor" Matthew Lani was caught carrying antiretroviral drugs when he tried to sneak into the Helen Joseph Hospital - dressed in scrubs and carrying a stethoscope - late on Sunday night.

During interrogation by officials and guards at the hospital, Lani claimed the ARVs were his, and denied that he was going to dispense the drugs to patients. In a viral video showing Lani with a bloodied mouth, he can be heard claiming that the medication belonged to him. South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

