Bogus TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani arrested at Joburg hospital

Lani has been accused of impersonating a medical doctor. – alleged to have impersonated a medical doctor to fuel his social media following – when he tried to sneak into a Johannesburg Hospital on Sunday night.

The Gauteng Department of Health said that Lani had been stopped by security personnel at Helen Joseph Hospital on Sunday night after he entered the main entrance of the facility. "Lani was caught just before 20:00, disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck. He had previously entered the same facility to curate misleading content under the pretense that he was a qualified doctor," said Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

According to Modiba, Lani requested to use the bathroom after he was apprehended and then tried to"escape by jumping through the bathroom window". "When the security realised that he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcements, and he was subsequently apprehended again. The police were immediately called. Lani has since been handed over to the police for an official arrest," he said.'I intend to vigorously defend myself': TikTok's 'Dr Matthew' to fight tooth and nail against criminal charges headtopics.com

Lani has made headlines for presenting himself as an employee of the Gauteng health department at its Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg and claiming to be a medicine graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand.

He also claimed to be registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa and obtained a high school diploma from Cambridge International College.Lani has maintained his innocence in the face of the allegations.

