Bogus Dr Matthew Lani has reportedly been arrested [watch]

Under fire Bongani Matthew Lani, who was oust earlier this month for masquerading on social media as a 24-year-old doctor, has been arrested.A video circulating on social media shows the bogus doctor being arrested by security personnel at a hospital he allegedly visited to shoot TikTok content in a bid to prove to his followers that he is not a fake medical practitioner.

The viral video was shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela who emphasised that it was not the South African Police Service (SAPS) who arrested Lani. However, he added that police were called in by the guards to arrest the popular TikToker.

In the clip, the bogus doctor is surrounded by security guards who tie him up to a chair. He can be heard denying jumping, as he is accused of jumping off the hospital wall in an attempt to run away from the guards. Lani also denies that the stethoscopes in one of the security guards’ hands belong to him. He is famous for always wearing the medical instrument in his TikTok videos. headtopics.com

Lani is accused of stealing the identity of Dr Sanele Zingelwa’s identity, who is a second-year medical intern at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital. Dr Zingelwa has opened a case against him. On Monday, 9 October, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and the Gauteng Health Department confirmed that Lani was not a registered doctor working at Helen Joseph Hospital, as he had been claiming on social media. Wits University, where he claimed to have graduated, also denied he had graduated from the institution.In addition, it was revealed by the Gauteng Department of Education that Lani doesn’t have a matric certificate.

“Our official records indicate that Matthew Bongani Lani was initially enrolled at Bordeaux Primary School in 2007. However, he was referred to Gresswold Learners with Special Needs School in Johannesburg in January 2010,” said education department spokesperson Steve Mabona. headtopics.com

