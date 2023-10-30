Bogus doctor Matthew Lani to spend two nights behind bars before first court appearance

The infamous bogus doctor known as Mathew Lani has been arrested after being on the run since the beginning of October when the national health department opened a case against him following his failure to produce his registration as a registered doctor. He will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning on a charge of impersonating medical personnel.

His arrest follows several social media posts wherein he claimed to be a doctor employed by government, dishing out medical advice and even selling medication.

