Bogus doctor Matthew Lani has been arrested

The University of Witwatersrand and Cambridge international has shared a statement denying that Dr Matthew Lani graduated from the institution. Images via TikTok: @doc.matthewThe University of Witwatersrand and Cambridge international has shared a statement denying that Dr Matthew Lani graduated from the institution. Images via TikTok: @doc.

The University of the Witwatesrand also requested the TikTok influencer to retract his claims that he studied there with immediate effect after Lani claimed he studied medicine (MBBS) at the prestigious institution between 2014 and 2021.On Sunday, Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said Lani was apprehended by security personnel just before 20:00 disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck.

“Immediately after being apprehended, Lani requested to go to the bathroom only to attempt to escape by jumping through the bathroom window. When the security realised he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement, and he was subsequently apprehended again,” he explained. headtopics.com

Modiba said police were immediately called and the bogus doctor has been handed over to police for an official arrest.

