Bogus doctor Matthew Lani arrested after paying Helen Joseph Hospital a visit

JOHANNESBURG - Bogus doctor and social media personality, who goes by the alias Dr. Lani Matthews, has tried to talk himself out of an arrest after he was nabbed last night.

The 27-year-old was arrested following a social media frenzy about his qualifications. He made headlines when he was accused of parading as a medical doctor, giving unsolicited medical advice on TikTok.In a widely circulated video on social media, Lani apologised to hospital officials for trespassing.

Matthews has denied going live on the video platform moments before his arrest at the Helen Joseph Hospital. Watched by almost 4,000 social media viewers, Lani could be seen in the video in a semi-dark parking lot, wearing a sweater, a face mask, and a theater cap. He briefly makes his way into the facility, announcing his whereabouts to his followers. headtopics.com

After he was spotted on CCTV cameras, it took about five security guards to restrain the bogus medical doctor now seen wearing a SpongeBob T-shirt.

