‘Bogus doctor’ Elyas speaks out amid calls to resign as DA Cape Town councillor

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Western Cape has called for the immediate resignation of Democratic Alliance (DA) proportional ward councillor Abdulkader Elyas after shock claims of his alleged bogus medical qualifications surfaced in the media.

The party’s “prescribed cure” to the saga coincides with an internal probe by the DA into the matter. This after ActionSA urged the Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town to conduct a qualifications audit.Elyas, who was recently elected as an additional member in the Cape Town metro executive at the DA’s regional metro congress, had the following to say when pressed for comment:.

“The relevant information is with the DA. We are at the height of internal congress contestation in the province.”On his LinkedIn profile, the Cape Town councillor claims to have studied at the University of Cape Town (UCT) for a Bachelor of Business Science in actuarial science in 2015 and 2018, as well as for a medical degree from 2013 to 2018.

“Mr Elyas was registered as a student studying towards the qualification of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. He was registered, and the registration was with effect from 4 April 2013, and the registration did not progress to that of a qualified medical practitioner, and the student registration expired as there was no progression,” HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane explained.

“In the photo that is making rounds on social media, Elyas is seen with John Steenhuisen, the leader of the DA whose deficiency when it comes post-matric qualifications still hovers over his head. This recent qualification scandal raises more questions about the lacunae in the vetting processes of those who become public representatives of the DA,” the EFF said in a statement.

