Boeing struck by cyberattack

Flight safety isn’t affected, Boeing said in an emailed statement Wednesday, adding, “We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities.” claimed in a post on the dark web last week that it would start releasing “sensitive data” if the aerospace and defence giant didn’t meet a ransom demand by Nov. 2.“When organisations are removed from leak sites, it often means either that the organisation has paid the ransom or that it’s agreed to negotiate,” said Brett Callow, threat analyst at Emsisoft.A Boeing spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the US planemaker paid any ransom.

Lockbit is among the most notorious hacking gangs, often deploying ransomware to lock up victim's files and then demanding a payment to unlock them. More recently, hacking gangs have been stealing documents and demanding payment to not release them publicly.

