Blue Whales Return to Indian Ocean After Decades

Blue whales - the largest animals on Earth - are making their home in a part of the Indian Ocean where they were wiped out by whaling decades ago. Researchers and filmmakers in the Seychelles captured footage of the whales in 2020 and 2021. It features in the Imax film Blue Whales 3D.

Media caption, Watch: Drone footage captured by the Oceanic Films documentary team shows a blue whale in the Seychelles The researchers, including scientists from the University of Seychelles, described the discovery as a "conservation win" after the Soviet whaling fleet decimated the population in the 1960s. One of the lead investigators, Dr Kate Stafford, told BBC News: "It turns out if you stop killing animals on mass scales and you give them a chance to rebound, they can recover." Commercial whaling has had a lasting impact. Blue whale numbers are still a tiny proportion of what they were and the species is listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Natur





