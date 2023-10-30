‘Blessings upon blessings’: Anlia and Eben Etzebeth’s #RWC2023 pregnancy ‘reveal’!

While no official announcement has been made by Springbok player Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, all signs point towards the fact that they could be expecting! Photo: Instagram @anliastar

Following the Springboks’ nail-biting Rugby World Cup final victory over the All Blacks on Saturday, Anlia Etzebeth headed to her Instagram account with a celebratory picture of her with her Boks husband, the Ellis Webb Cup…and a visible baby bump!

The post-match photo taken on the field at the Stade the France in Saint-Denis, Paris, shows Anlia – dressed from head to toe in a knitted Springbok green dress – holding the trophy with Etzebeth while the

Cheslin Kolbe also celebrated his birthday during the weekend of the much-anticipated World Cup final on Saturday when the gutsy Springbok wing turned 31. The Etzebeths met in October 2021 through mutual friends, with Eben wasting no time in popping the big question in March 2022. The couple officially tied the knot in February this year.Saam Suid-AfrikaAnlia also sang the National Anthem when Etzebeth won his 100th Test cap for South Africa against Wales at the Cape Town Stadium on 16 July 2022.

