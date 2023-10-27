Black Racist Bitch: Social media, racism and why whiteness needs critical study

Thandiwe Ntshinga researched how Afrikaner farmers and farm workers, left destitute after the Anglo-Boer war, migrated to urban areas. Solving the ‘poor white problem’ became imperative for white governments in South Africa, because white racial superiority had to be preserved – and the road to apartheid began.

The assertion is that it is divisive and racist towards white people. It is sometimes referred to derisively in the shorthand “woke”. I have never been a fan of social media. My first Facebook page was made by my friends as a surprise when I was a teenager. The page did not stay up for long. Years later, I surprised everyone I knew at the time when I went onto Facebook. I still only have roughly 300 “friends” there today, after close to a decade.

As a Black womxn from a middle-class socioeconomic background, I am not naive to how my work and writing is received by those who benefit from the status quo and, at times, by those who do not. As seen in the comment “People quaaaaak at the sight of female intellectuals” from @kimnotkimberly. headtopics.com

In as much as I have been empowered by embracing the “angry Black woman” trope, I own my rants. In my February 2021 TikTok video titled Decolonising the ‘angry Black womxn’ trope with the caption “don’t discredit Black anger”, I explained my stance. I can attribute anger to many of my writing successes so I have no shame in it. All over my comment section I replied, “As my handle would suggest, I am an angry Black womxn and I’ve written about it”.

My social media accounts have never accomplished roaring popularity. I was on Twitter for a year before I deleted it, still unable to figure out how it actually worked and what made it interesting for other people. On Instagram, I had my peak of popularity during the time of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests when people briefly cared about anti-Blackness, racism and anti-racism. headtopics.com

