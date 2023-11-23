Black Friday Sales Expected to Increase in South Africa

Black Friday has rapidly gone from being a novelty American event to a significant generator of sales for South African retailers and brands. Consumers are expected to spend about R7 billion more this Black Friday, despite battling to make ends meet as many of them saved up to spend their money on household essentials and other necessities. South Africa is nearing the peak of Black November shopping on Black Friday tomorrow.

International e-commerce platform, Picodi, previously noted that sales on the day have easily been 2 000% higher compared to an ordinary shopping day in previous years. Throughout the year, more than a third of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are sold at a discounted price. This means that the increasing frequency of discount campaigns are training consumers to buy on promotion and spending trends show that South Africans love a good special. According to research the Bureau of Market Research (BMR) conducted on behalf of retail finance provider Capital Connect, Black Friday spending is expected to increase from R19 billion in 2022 to R26.6 billion this year





