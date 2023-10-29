Bizarre! Springbok fan predicted World Cup win down to the detail

Images via Twitter:A die-hard Springboks fan has revealed how he predicted the team’s Rugby World Cup win – right down to the last detail.Twitter user and superfan “Captain Springbok” reposted a tweet of his Rugby World Cup prediction he had made in May, more than five months ago.ALSO READ:

It read: “Springboks winning this year’s World Cup! The final will be The Boks v The All Blacks. Boks winning by 1 point! Bookmark this tweet!”“Modern-day Nostradamus,” commented one tweep. Another asked: “Can you DM me the lotto numbers for next week?”

Springboks winning this years World Cup! The final will be The Boks v The All Blacks. Boks winning by 1 point! Bookmark this tweet!

