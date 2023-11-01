Bitcoin wins boost on hope of broader trading

"Approval is now (a matter of) when, not if," Charles Morris, founder of crypto analyst group ByteTree, told AFP. Bitcoin's price briefly surpassed $35,000 last week -- helped also by some investors viewing the asset as a haven amid economic and geopolitical unrest.Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our"The rebound we are seeing... seems linked to a single catalyst: the enthusiasm generated by a possible approval" of Spot bitcoin ETF, said Clara Medalie of cryptocurrency data analysts Kaiko.
He said it was also"about a flight to quality, with all the issues around the Israeli war now, global terrorism".in Washington last month upheld its decision that ruled in favour of asset manager Grayscale against the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which had refused to authorise its bitcoin ETF.
Companies applying for a fund are helping to boost the cryptocurrency's price, since they are required to have a certain level of bitcoins before launch, according to Michael van de Poppe, founder of the MN Trading platform.
Central banks and regulators have long warned over the volatility of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, especially in statements aimed at small investors.Analysts believe rivals to bitcoin, notably ether, could also eventually have Spot ETFs attached.
