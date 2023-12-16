Bitcoin Bounces Back Strongly Despite Depressed Crypto Prices

Bitcoin has bounced pluckily in the face of depressed crypto prices, low trading volumes and tough economic conditions. It even found a second wind in October following a midyear slump. “We’ve had a nice recovery, but we’re just in the cusp of the new cycle,” said Kelvin Koh, co-founder and managing partner at investment firm Spartan Group.The king of cryptocurrencies has leapt 164% since 1 January and is trading above $40 000has leapt 164% since 1 January and is trading above $40 000.

It has outpaced traditional assets, including gold which has risen 10% and the S&P 500 which has gained 20%. Bitcoin also increased its share of the total cryptocurrency market, from 38% to above 50%, according to CoinGecko data. The overall crypto market cap has swelled to US$1.7-trillion from $871-billion at the end of 2022, with ether’s price jumping 95%. Much of bitcoin’s gains came later in the year as a potential US spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and hopes of easier monetary policy renewed investor energ





