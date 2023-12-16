HEAD TOPICS

Bitcoin Bounces Back Strongly Despite Depressed Crypto Prices

Bitcoin has shown resilience and significant growth despite the challenges faced by the cryptocurrency market. It has outperformed traditional assets and increased its market share. The overall crypto market cap has also seen a substantial increase.

Bitcoin has bounced pluckily in the face of depressed crypto prices, low trading volumes and tough economic conditions. It even found a second wind in October following a midyear slump. “We’ve had a nice recovery, but we’re just in the cusp of the new cycle,” said Kelvin Koh, co-founder and managing partner at investment firm Spartan Group.The king of cryptocurrencies has leapt 164% since 1 January and is trading above $40 000has leapt 164% since 1 January and is trading above $40 000.

It has outpaced traditional assets, including gold which has risen 10% and the S&P 500 which has gained 20%. Bitcoin also increased its share of the total cryptocurrency market, from 38% to above 50%, according to CoinGecko data. The overall crypto market cap has swelled to US$1.7-trillion from $871-billion at the end of 2022, with ether’s price jumping 95%. Much of bitcoin’s gains came later in the year as a potential US spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and hopes of easier monetary policy renewed investor energ

