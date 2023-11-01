Bisesero Heroics to Be Documented in New Movie

The film is set to be produced by Emmy Award winning producer Richard Hall, whose documentary"The 600: The Soldiers' Story", about the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, is on Amazon Prime. In the movie, Kabano will play Evaliana, Epiphanie's mother, Birara's wife along with Ugandan actress Tracy Kababiito, who will play Epiphanie, the lead character and Birara's daughter. Wale Ojo from Nigeria will play Birara, the leader of the resistance.

She is best known for her role as the mother in French director Eric Barbier's 2020"Small Country: An African Childhood", based on the experiences of French-Rwandan singer and author Gaël Faye, and the ending of his previously carefree existence due to the outbreak of the violence.

Yvette Rugasaguhunga, the co-producer of the film, told The New Times that during the production of the"The 600: A Soldier's Story" documentary, the team was inspired by the unique story of resistance demonstrated in Bisesero during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.

"We began modestly, using our own funds, and have started to receive some grants and investment. In order to enter production, we are looking for more financial support in a form of investment and grants. We are also looking for distributors," Rugasaguhunga added.

The current team comprises Richard Hall, from the USA who is the executive producer along with Joel Karekezi, who doubles as a co-writer. Ema Edisio Deelen, from Nigeria is the co-writer director.

