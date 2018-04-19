Binance's new CEO faces challenges after company's guilty plea

Mollify 150 million potentially jittery users, placate belligerent US regulators and keep high-profile founder Changpeng Zhao onside. These are just some of the tasks for crypto exchange Binance’s new head Richard Teng. Teng, 53, succeeded Zhao as the chief executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange after the company and Zhao pleaded guilty to US anti-money laundering and sanctions violations.
Zhao, Binance’s founder, stepped down as CEO as part of a sweeping deal to resolve the Department of Justice probe. Binance will pay $4.3 billion (R80.78 billion) in penalties — one of the largest such agreements in US history — while Zhao will pay a $50 million (R939.29 million) fine.Taken together, the events are a breathtaking rebuke of crypto’s linchpin exchange and land Teng with arguably the hardest job in the digital-asset secto
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
WATCH: How SA Inc has coped with the Covid-19 crisisNetcare CEO Richard Friedland and Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle talk to Business Day TV
Source: BDliveSA - 🏆 12. / 63 Read more »
Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »
Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »
Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »
Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »
Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »