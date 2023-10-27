Binance founder’s fortune has plummeted by R225 billion in 2023

That wiped $11.9 billion from the fortune of Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, dropping him to $17.2 billion.In November, the Binance founder announced he was liquidating a token linked to FTX following a report that Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund Alameda Research also owned a large position in it.

The Index calculates Binance’s revenue using spot and derivatives trading data from crypto-tracking services Coingecko and Coinpaprika. Once the offer ended, Binance’s share slid to 51% at the end of the third quarter, according to research firm CCData.In recent months, the crypto exchange has found itself increasingly isolated from the traditional financial system.

Regulatory officials claimed the firm lacked adequate money-laundering controls, inflated trading volumes and mishandled client assets. Binance disputes the allegations and is fighting them in court. Binance.US had been valued at $4.7 billion in a March 2022 funding round, while CZ’s net worth hit a peak of $96 billion in January of that year. headtopics.com

Big questions about R225,000 made in South Africa electric car
Mureza has claimed its South African-made EV will launch in 2024 and cost nearly half-a-million-rand less than the current cheapest electric car in South Africa.

