Binance founder CZ loses $12bn on crypto-trading slump

Sam Bankman-Fried, on trial for fraud in New York, isn’t the only crypto founder feeling the heat. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index slashed its estimate of revenues at crypto exchange Binance by 38% after data showed volumes at the firm declined this year. That wiped $11.9 billion from the fortune of Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, dropping him to $17.2 billion. CZ, 46, played a role in the events that landed Bankman-Fried in federal court.

Binance gained market share earlier this year, peaking at 62% of total on-exchange crypto trades in the first quarter, thanks to a zero-fee promotion for popular trading pairs. Once the offer ended, Binance’s share slid to 51% at the end of the third quarter, according to research firm CCData. Representatives for Binance didn’t respond to a request for comment.

